|
Citation
|
Martins AC, Guia D, Saraiva M, Pereira T. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1258.
|
Affiliation
|
Clinical Physiology Department, Coimbra Health School, Polytechnic of Coimbra, 3046-854 Coimbra, Portugal.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32075307
|
Abstract
|
Strength and balance exercises form part of multifactorial programs to reduce the risk of falling and promote active ageing. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of a strength and balance exercise program, adapted from the traditional Otago Exercise Program (OTAGO) into a technological system. A non-randomized experimental study enrolled 34 participants (83.24 ± 6.89 years) from a daycare center in Portugal, who were distributed into an intervention group (IG; 18 participants) and a control group (CG; 16 participants). The IG underwent a "modified" OTAGO incorporated in a technological system using pressure and inertial sensors, feedback, and Exergames for 8 weeks, 3 times a week. The CG continued their regular activities. Outcome measures were evaluated at baseline and after 8 weeks of intervention. After the program, differences were observed between the groups in handgrip strength (p = 0.03), step test (p = 0.03), 4stage balance test "modified" (p < 0.001) and activities and participation profile related to mobility (PAPM) (p < 0.001). The IG showed positive results in the self-efficacy for exercise (p = 0.03), PAPM (p = 0.00) and all functional tests, except for timed up and go (p = 0.35). No significant changes were observed in the CG. The results support this intervention program as a good exercise solution to improve functional abilities, social participation, and self-efficacy, reducing the risk of falling.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Exergames; falls; healthy ageing; older adults; “modified” Otago Exercise Program