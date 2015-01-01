Abstract

Strength and balance exercises form part of multifactorial programs to reduce the risk of falling and promote active ageing. The aim of this study was to evaluate the effect of a strength and balance exercise program, adapted from the traditional Otago Exercise Program (OTAGO) into a technological system. A non-randomized experimental study enrolled 34 participants (83.24 ± 6.89 years) from a daycare center in Portugal, who were distributed into an intervention group (IG; 18 participants) and a control group (CG; 16 participants). The IG underwent a "modified" OTAGO incorporated in a technological system using pressure and inertial sensors, feedback, and Exergames for 8 weeks, 3 times a week. The CG continued their regular activities. Outcome measures were evaluated at baseline and after 8 weeks of intervention. After the program, differences were observed between the groups in handgrip strength (p = 0.03), step test (p = 0.03), 4stage balance test "modified" (p < 0.001) and activities and participation profile related to mobility (PAPM) (p < 0.001). The IG showed positive results in the self-efficacy for exercise (p = 0.03), PAPM (p = 0.00) and all functional tests, except for timed up and go (p = 0.35). No significant changes were observed in the CG. The results support this intervention program as a good exercise solution to improve functional abilities, social participation, and self-efficacy, reducing the risk of falling.

