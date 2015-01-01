|
Curl A, Fitt H, Tomintz M. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2020; 17(4): e1224.
Geospatial Research Institute, University of Canterbury, Christchurch 8041, New Zealand.
(Copyright © 2020, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
32074960
Falls can have serious impacts on the health, wellbeing and daily mobilities of older adults. Falls are a leading cause of injury and death amongst older adults and outdoor falls comprise a substantial proportion of pedestrian injuries. As well as physical injuries, the psychological impacts of experiencing a fall can result in older adults getting out of the house less often, resulting in lower levels of physical activity and social connection. Despite the known consequences of falls, relatively little research considers the impact of the urban built environment on falls among older adults. This research aimed to explore the experiences of older adults in the urban environment, falling and the fear of falling outdoors. We conducted an online survey with adults aged 50+ using a participatory mapping survey tool and a convenience sample. The study area was Greater Christchurch, New Zealand.
ageing; built environment; falls; fear of falling; mobility; wellbeing