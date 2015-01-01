Abstract

Depressive disorders are common, costly, have a strong effect on quality of life, and are associated with considerable morbidity and mortality. Effective treatments are available: antidepressant medication and talking therapies are included in most guidelines as first-line treatments. These treatments have changed the lives of countless patients worldwide for the better and will continue to do so in the coming decades. However, although treatments are effective for some people, there is great room for improvement. This Comment highlights ten key statistics relating to the limitations of depression treatment outcomes that we feel warrant greater attention.

A considerable proportion of, particularly child and adolescent, patients show improvement without treatment,1 while a substantial number of patients do not show improvement with treatment ...

