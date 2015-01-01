Abstract

We, the Editor and Publisher of Traffic Injury Prevention, have retracted the following article:



Ankit Kumar Yadav. Psychological predictors behind the intention to drink and drive among female drivers: Application of extended theory of planned behavior. Traffic Injury Prevention. 2020. https://doi.org/10.1080/15389588.2019.1703961.



The author has requested the retraction of his article due to an error in one of the collected psychological measures. During data extraction, the responses for ‘attitude’ and ‘intention’ measures were switched and may have influenced the findings from the developed regression model and its results. As a result, the Editor and Publisher have agreed to retract the article in full.



We have investigated and have been informed in our decision-making by our policy on publishing ethics and integrity and the COPE guidelines on retractions.



The retracted article will remain online to maintain the scholarly record, but it will be digitally watermarked on each page as “Retracted”.

