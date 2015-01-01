Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe our experience with men admitted to a tertiary care hospital with genital injury.



METHODS: Adult men with injuries of the genitals, admitted to our institution between January 2013 and June 2018, were identified from our institutional trauma registry. Patient charts were queried to extract mechanism, management, follow-up, and complications.



RESULTS: 118 men met inclusion criteria. 39% and 61% sustained penetrating and blunt injuries, respectively. The most common mechanisms of penetrating trauma were external violence (48%) and self-inflicted injury (40%). The most common mechanisms of blunt trauma were motorcycle crash (33%) and sexual injury/intercourse (22%). 38% presented with penile and 71% with scrotal injuries. 48% of men with scrotal injuries had concomitant testis injury. 9.3% presented with both a penile and a scrotal injury. Concomitant urethral injuries were found in 17% of all genital injuries. Genital trauma was more common in the summer months. 74% of all genital injuries were managed operatively, with surgery more common after penetrating injury (89% vs 64%, p value < 0.01). 73% of 84 men with scrotal trauma were managed operatively. 27 men received surgical intervention for testis rupture, with a testicular salvage rate of 44%. 60 (51%) patients presented for follow-up. The median length of follow-up from initial injury was 29 (± 250) days. Of these, 9 (15%) patients developed one or more complications CONCLUSIONS: Genital injuries can occur via numerous mechanisms and frequently require operative intervention. Concomitant urethral injury is common. More work is needed to evaluate the long-term sequelae of these injuries.

