Diprose Adams SHG. Alt. Law J. 2019; 44(4): 308-313.
(Copyright © 2019, Legal Service Bulletin Co-operative (Australia), Publisher SAGE Publishing)
unavailable
Suicide is the leading cause of firearm-related death in Australia. Mental health first aid (MHFA) training has demonstrated capacity to address the risk factors for suicide. This article proposes that online mental health first aid training should be a requirement for acquiring or renewing a firearms licence in Australia.
Language: en
Australia; firearms; guns; law reform; mental health law and policy; public health law and policy; public law