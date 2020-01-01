|
Citation
Kew S, Ye C, Mehmood S, Hanley AJ, Sermer M, Zinman B, Retnakaran R. BMJ Open Diabetes Res Care 2020; 8(1): e938.
Affiliation
Lunenfeld-Tanenbaum Research Institute, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32086280
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: Higher neighborhood walkability has been associated with a lower risk of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) by promoting greater physical activity (thereby reducing weight and lowering insulin resistance). However, it is not known if walkability may similarly reduce maternal risk of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM), which arises in the setting of the severe physiologic insulin resistance of pregnancy. Indeed, the insulin resistance of pregnancy is primarily driven by placental hormones and not maternal weight gain. Thus, we sought to evaluate the impact of neighborhood walkability on maternal risk of GDM and the pathophysiologic determinants thereof (insulin sensitivity and pancreatic beta-cell function).
Keywords
|
environment; gestational diabetes mellitus; insulin resistance; pregnancy