|
Citation
|
Chillemi K, Abbott JM, Austin DW, Knowles A. Cyberpsychol. Behav. Soc. Netw. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Faculty of Health, Arts & Design, Swinburne University of Technology, Hawthorn, Australia.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32083494
|
Abstract
|
This pilot study obtained preliminary data on the effectiveness of an online, self-guided cognitive behavioral therapy-based psychoeducational program for coping with a potential experience of cyberbullying. The aim of the increasing resilience to cyberbullying (IRCB) program was to increase adolescents' likelihood of employing coping skills that may be helpful for a victim of cyberbullying, and to increase confidence in their ability to cope and/or help a friend cope with an experience of cyberbullying. Online questionnaires were administered to participants at baseline (preprogram, n = 54) and after program completion (postprogram, n = 54). Participants were year 9 or 10 students from Australian secondary schools (M = 14.70 years, SD = 0.57; 89% male).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
an online cognitive-behavioral therapy-based psychoeducational program for coping with a potential experience of cyberbullying; an online psychoeducational program on coping with cyberbullying