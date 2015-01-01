Abstract

This pilot study obtained preliminary data on the effectiveness of an online, self-guided cognitive behavioral therapy-based psychoeducational program for coping with a potential experience of cyberbullying. The aim of the increasing resilience to cyberbullying (IRCB) program was to increase adolescents' likelihood of employing coping skills that may be helpful for a victim of cyberbullying, and to increase confidence in their ability to cope and/or help a friend cope with an experience of cyberbullying. Online questionnaires were administered to participants at baseline (preprogram, n = 54) and after program completion (postprogram, n = 54). Participants were year 9 or 10 students from Australian secondary schools (M = 14.70 years, SD = 0.57; 89% male).



RESULTS indicated significant increases in adolescents' likelihood of using the coping skills of self-compassion and challenging unhelpful thinking to cope with an experience of cyberbullying. There was also a significant increase in adolescents' help-seeking attitudes and behavioral intentions to engage with counseling services in the event of being victim of cyberbullying. There was no evidence to suggest that the IRCB program significantly increased adolescents' confidence in their ability to cope and/or help a friend cope with an experience of cyberbullying. The majority (87%) of participants (n = 34) described the IRCB program as helping them.



RESULTS suggest that an online intervention has the potential to provide adolescents with a free and easily accessible intervention that helps ameliorate the effect of cyberbullying, by promoting effective coping skills.

Language: en