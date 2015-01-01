|
Citation
|
Pei F, Wang Y, Zhai F, Gao Q. Fam. Community Health 2020; 43(2): 170-181.
|
Affiliation
|
College of Social Work, The Ohio State University, Columbus (Ms Pei); School of Social Work, China Youth University of Political Studies, Beijing, China (Dr Wang); Graduate School of Social Service, Fordham University, New York, New York (Dr Zhai); and School of Social Work, Columbia University, New York, New York (Dr Gao).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32079973
|
Abstract
|
Previous studies have indicated that neighborhood disorganization affects child-rearing beliefs in the United States, but few studies have focused on such influences among Asian American parents. Largely due to Asian American parents' immigration experiences, neighborhood disorganization factors inevitably intersect with their traditional cultures, which may lead to different patterns in their parental beliefs. Using structural equation modeling, this study found that neighborhood disorganization factors directly influenced Asian American parents' beliefs toward physical punishment and parenting stress mediated this relationship. These findings suggest that the integration of family and neighborhood-level practices in social services may reduce the risk of physical abuse.
Language: en