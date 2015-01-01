Abstract

Studies about the influence of physical activity on life satisfaction, functional ability and subjective well-being in physically active older adults without cognitive impairment are very few for the moment. Therefore, the aim of this research was to evaluate the life satisfaction, functional skills and subjective well-being of physically active older adults based on the level of activity practiced. The IPAQ (International Physical Activity), CUBRECAVI and LSIA (Life Satisfaction Index) scales were tested for a sample of 397 Spanish older adults between 61 and 93 years of age (M = 69.65; SD = 4.71). The results showed that those who performed high physical activity obtained higher scores in functional skills (p < 0.01) and in the activities of daily living (p < 0.01). In addition, subjective well-being (p < 0.01) and the functional autonomy of older adults (p < 0.01) were related to the level of physical activity that they practiced. In conclusion, it could be said that the older adults with a high level of physical activity have more functional skills and less difficulties performing the activities of daily living, and that they value their autonomy and health better.

