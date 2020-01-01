|
Memmott-Elison MK, Holmgren HG, Padilla-Walker LM, Hawkins AJ. J. Adolesc. 2020; 80: 98-114.
Brigham Young University, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
32087386
INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to conduct a meta-analysis investigating the consistency and strength of relations between prosocial behavior, externalizing behaviors, and internalizing symptoms from preadolescence (i.e., 1-9 years) to late adolescence (i.e., 19-25 years). This study directly addresses inconsistencies and gaps in the available literature by providing the field with a detailed, synthesized description of these associations.
Externalizing behaviors; Internalizing symptoms; Meta-analysis; Prosocial behavior