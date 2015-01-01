CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Brown SD, Moreno JA, Shur N, Servaes S. J. Pediatr. Endocrinol. Metab. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Clinical Radiology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Walter de Gruyter)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32084006
|
Abstract
|
[Abstract unavailable]
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burden of proof; child abuse; evidence of abuse; expert witness; fractures in infancy; metabolic bone disease; non-accidental trauma; vitamin D deficiency