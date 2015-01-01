Abstract

[Purpose] Hippotherapy is an unusual type of treatment and has been found to be effective for diseases of the musculoskeletal system and rehabilitation. Horseback riding simulator is used as a beneficial alternative to the real horse with utilizing an optical motion capture system and EEG. [Participants and Methods] The idea is to monitor body and brain behaviour of the professional rider and non-professional rider utilizing a horse simulator, using optical motion capture system to identify differences in pelvic region activity between professional and non-professional riders and EEG to investigate the brain effect of professional rider utilizing horseback riding simulator. [Results] For the monitoring body and brain behaviour of the professional rider and non-professional rider, two types of experiment were handled, the first experiment represents body behaviour and the second experiment represents brain behaviour. [Conclusion] The study shows, that inexperienced rider may make mistakes of pelvis movements that leads to the asymmetry in hip external rotation and back region. Also, the study of EEG provides that while horseback riding mostly frontal lobe is active, that refers to concentration, body movements and intelligence. Moreover, temporal and parietal lobes are highlighted that relates to sensor-motor cortex and moving which are needed during riding.



