Courtney AL, Casey BJ, Rapuano KM. J. Stud. Alcohol Drugs Suppl. 2020; 19: 68-80.
Department of Psychology, Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut.
(Copyright © 2020, Alcohol Research Documentation, Publisher Center of Alcohol Studies, Rutgers University)

32079563
OBJECTIVE: Although an association between exposure to alcohol advertising and underage drinking is well documented, the underlying neurobiological contributions to this association remain largely unexplored. From an epidemiological perspective, identifying the neurobiological plausibility of this exposure-outcome association is a crucial step toward establishing marketing as a contributor to youth drinking and informing public policy interventions to decrease this influence.
Language: en