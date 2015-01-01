|
Manson SM. JAMA Netw. Open 2020; 3(2): e1921391.
Centers for American Indian and Alaska Native Health, Colorado School of Public Health, Anschutz Medical Campus, University of Colorado, Aurora.
(Copyright © 2020, American Medical Association)
32083681
Alcohol was a way of life for me, my family, my friends, my community. I used to think being Indian was about drinking. That I couldn’t stop because I was Indian… and if I did, I would no longer be Indian. The bad things about being a drunk were all around me—liver disease, domestic violence, car accidents, suicide, PTSD [posttraumatic stress disorder]. But I never really thought about dying. Drinking was what I and others just did.”
