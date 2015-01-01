Abstract

Frailty is a pronounced symptom of aging associated with multiple comorbid states and adverse outcomes. The aim of this study was to evaluate the impact of 2 interventions, one based on prevention of falls and the other on prevention of loneliness, on total frailty and dimensions of frailty in urban community-dwelling elderly as well as associations with independent living.This prospective interventional study followed up 410 persons aged 75 to 95. The participants of the control and intervention groups were monitored through a public health intervention programme. The level of frailty was measured by the Tilburg Frailty Indicator (TFI) questionnaire and the factors of independent living were analyzed using validated questionnaires.After 1 year, physical frailty measured in the control group showed a statistically significant increase (r = -0.11), while in the intervention groups physical frailty did not increase (both P > .05). Psychological frailty measured after 1 year in the control group was significantly higher (r = -0.19), as well as in the group where the public health interventions to reduce loneliness were carried out (r = -0.19). Psychological frailty did not increase in the group in which public health interventions to prevent falls were carried out, and social frailty did not increase at all in the study period. The total level of frailty in the control group after 1 year was significantly increased (r = -0.19), while no increase was seen in the overall frailty in the intervention group. Multivariate analysis has shown that both interventions where independently associated with lower end frailty. Additionally, higher baseline frailty and visit to a physician in the last year were positively associated with higher end-study frailty level, while higher number of subjects in the household and higher total psychological quality of life (SF-12) were independently associated with lower end-study frailty. Only in the prevention of falls group there was no increase in restriction in the activities of daily living throughout study follow-up.Public health interventions to prevent falls and to prevent loneliness have a positive effect on the frailty and independent living of the elderly living in their own homes in an urban community.

