Abstract

The eye may act as a surrogate for the brain in response to head acceleration during an impact. This paper reports the latest demonstration of the correlation between the passive human eye accelerations and the brain accelerations under head impacts using a model eye/brain/skull phantom. Experiments investigating rotational and linear accelerations were performed on the 3D-printed human head phantom, along with rotational experiments on a human volunteer. Acquired data were processed and analysed using statistical methods including one-way normal analysis of variance (ANOVA), linear regression fit, and Pearson R correlation. The results indicate a potential use of microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) inertial measurement units (IMUs) in real-time on-field monitoring and diagnosis of concussions or traumatic brain injuries (TBIs).



