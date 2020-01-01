|
Morton Ninomiya M, George NP, George J, Linklater R, Bull J, Plain S, Graham K, Bernards S, Peach L, Stergiopoulos V, Kurdyak P, McKinley G, Donnelly P, Wells S. Res. Involv. Engagem. 2020; 6: e5.
11University of Western Ontario, London, Ontario Canada.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
32082614
BACKGROUND: Mental health, substance use/addiction and violence (MSV) are important issues affecting the well-being of Indigenous People in Canada. This paper outlines the protocol for a research-to-action program called the Mental Wellness Program (MWP). The MWP aims to increase community capacity, promote relationship-building among communities, and close gaps in services through processes that place value on and supports Indigenous communities' rights to self-determination and control. The MWP involves collecting and using local data to develop and implement community-specific mental wellness strategies in five First Nations in Ontario.
Community wellness; Community-based research; First Nation; Indigenous; Mental health; Mental wellness; Participatory action research; Resilience; Substance use; Violence