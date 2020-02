Abstract

The socioeconomic context is significantly related to homicide and suicide rates1. On the one hand, it is proposed that adverse socio-economic conditions increase the rates of homicide and suicide in a population due to the increase in aggressive and violent behaviors both towards others and against themselves2. And on the other, it is considered that socioeconomic distress only increases homicides, with reduction or maintenance of the suicide rate, which results in an increase in the proportion between homicides and suicides, that is, in countries with favorable socioeconomic status, homicides are reduced and suicide cases rise because, if an external cause is not found to the malaise, such as unemployment or poverty, the violence towards oneself multiplies3. In the same way, it is postulated that situations of armed conflict, or wars themselves, affect the suicide rate; suicide deaths are significantly reduced and war deaths multiply exponentially4.



The previous postulates suggest that the Colombian socio-political conflict of the past decades directly affected the suicide rates observed in the most critical periods, in such a way that the cessation of hostilities or the peace agreement can change the pattern of the relationship between homicides. and suicides in later years4, 5.

Language: es