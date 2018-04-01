Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The DSM-5 diagnostic criteria for non-suicidal self-injury (NSSI) needs to be validated in non-European populations. The aims of this study were to determine how common NSSI was in a sample of self-harming Mexican adolescents and examine the associated variables.



METHODS: We examined the medical records of 585 adolescents with a history of self-injurious behaviour who attended a public hospital in Mexico City from 2005 to 2012. A group of experts established the diagnosis according to the DSM-5. The clinical and demographic characteristics of patients with and without NSSI were compared.



RESULTS: NSSI was diagnosed in 351 patients (60%) with evidence of self-harm. The main reasons for not being diagnosed were a previous suicide attempt (criterion A, 158 subjects [26.87%]) and another diagnosis that better explained the self-injurious behaviour (criterion F, 60 subjects [10.25%]). The NSSI group had a higher proportion of males (26.5% vs 16.2%) and patients with behavioural disorders (28.5% vs 13.7%). These patients were also found to seek psychiatric support in relation to their self-harm more frequently (31.9% vs 14.1%). The associated clinical characteristics included behavioural disorder (OR=2.51; 95% CI, 1.62-3.90), personality disorders (OR=0.56; 95% CI, 0.33-0.97), hospital admission (OR=0.23; 95% CI, 0.16-0.33), depressive symptoms (OR=0.60; 95% CI, 0.42-0.85), anxiety symptoms (OR=2.08; 95% CI, 1.31-3.31) and self-harming to influence others (OR=2.19; 95% CI, 1.54-3.11).



CONCLUSIONS: More than half of the adolescents in the clinical sample with self-injury met DSM-5 criteria for NSSI. There are clinical and demographic characteristics which may be associated with this diagnosis.



