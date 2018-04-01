Abstract

BACKGROUND: The family has been seen over the years and in the historical evolution of humans as the essential unit of which societies are formed and structured. It is considered the original cell of life in society and the cradle of education that favours the learning and potential development of its members. Domestic violence encompasses verbal abuse, physical or emotional abuse, intimidation, sexual abuse or financial control. We studied domestic violence in the Bolivarian population, looking at couple relationships and the repercussions on the family members in terms of the education and performance of the children in their care.



METHODS: Surveys were applied in the cantons of San Miguel, San José de Chimbo and Guaranda.



RESULTS: It was found that disputes in families are caused mainly by financial situations (19%) and jealousy (24%), and that they are witnessed by the children, with shouting being the predominant form. From the point of view of the children, fear (29%) is the outstanding feeling for those who have witnessed family fights.



CONCLUSIONS: Shouting is the predominant form of arguments between couples, with finances, jealousy and alcohol consumption being the most common causes of family disputes. In children who witness these forms of behaviour, a feeling of fear or dread predominates.



Language: es