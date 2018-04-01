|
Mas Camacho MR, Acebo Del Valle GM, Gaibor González MI, Chávez Chacán PJ, Núñez Aguiar FDR, González Nájera LM, Guarnizo Delgado JB, Gruezo González CA. Rev. Colomb. Psiquiatr. 2020; 49(1): 23-28.
Violencia intrafamiliar y su repercusión en menores de la provincia de Bolívar, Ecuador.
Departamento de Investigación, Facultad de Ciencias de la Salud y del Ser Humano, Universidad Estatal de Bolívar, Guaranda, Ecuador.
(Copyright © 2020, Sociedad Colombiana De Psiquiatria)
32081204
BACKGROUND: The family has been seen over the years and in the historical evolution of humans as the essential unit of which societies are formed and structured. It is considered the original cell of life in society and the cradle of education that favours the learning and potential development of its members. Domestic violence encompasses verbal abuse, physical or emotional abuse, intimidation, sexual abuse or financial control. We studied domestic violence in the Bolivarian population, looking at couple relationships and the repercussions on the family members in terms of the education and performance of the children in their care.
Children; Gender; Intimate partner violence; Menores; Sexo; Violencia de pareja