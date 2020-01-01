|
Citation
|
Cucciare MA, Mengeling MA, Han X, Torner J, Sadler AG. Womens Health Issues 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Center for Access and Delivery Research and Evaluation, Iowa City VA Health Care System, Iowa City, Iowa; Department of Psychiatry, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, Iowa City, Iowa.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32081595
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Being deployed without one's home unit (individual-augmentee) and low perceived deployment preparedness are risk factors for mental health symptoms and substance use in male service members. However, these relationships have not been examined specifically in U.S. servicewomen. This study sought to fill this gap by examining associations between augmentee status and deployment stress preparedness (independent variables) and depression, probable post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and binge drinking (dependent variables) in a sample of U.S. servicewomen.
Language: en