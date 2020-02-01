Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Since their advent in the 1920s, tear gas canisters have been frequently used in crowd-control. Few reports have documented non-penetrating injuries attributed directly to the tear gas canisters (TGC). In this study, we report a case series of fatal penetrating head injuries caused by TGC.



METHODS: We conducted a retrospective chart review of all the patients who were admitted to the Neurosurgery Teaching Hospital (NTH) in Baghdad since the start of the anti-government protests (October/2019). All patients who suffered a penetrating head trauma caused by TGC were included in our study. We collected the patients' demographics, wound location, neurological exam, computed tomography (CT) scan findings, surgical management, and clinical outcomes.



RESULTS: We found 10 cases of penetrating head trauma caused by the TGC. All victims were males, with a mean age of 16 years (range of 14 -19). The mean Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) was 7 (range of 3-10). The neurological examination revealed unilateral hemiplegia/hemiparesis and pupillary abnormality in 40% (N=4) and 50% (N=5) of the patients, respectively. The CT scans revealed an extensive pattern of brain damage. Surgical intervention was done in 80% of cases (N=8), it included removal of the TGCs, wound debridement, and hemostasis. The in-hospital mortality rate was 100% (N=10), with all fatalities occurring within (1-3) days of admission.



CONCLUSION: Tear gas canisters have the potential to cause lethal penetrating head injuries, calling for a re-evaluation of their safety and methods of use in terms of human health.



