BACKGROUND: Fear of victimization has been associated with poorer physical and mental health, yet is understudied in public health. Few studies have examined sex differences in the effects of fear of victimization on substance use. We examined associations between fear of victimization and hazardous alcohol drinking, tobacco, and marijuana use among female and male university students.



METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted among university students in an urban location (n = 1415). Socio-demographics, substance use, and fear related to various crimes were measured using online surveys. All fear types were summed into a total fear score and categorized into quartiles: no/little fear, moderate fear, high fear, and very high fear. Chi-square tests and multiple logistic regression models were used to examine associations between fear of victimization, hazardous alcohol drinking, tobacco and marijuana use, by sex.



RESULTS: Females were more likely to report high and very high fear of victimization (26.6% and 33.1%) than male students (19.8% and 16.3%; p < 0.001). In multiple logistic regression models, associations differed by sex: moderate, high, and very high fear were all independently associated with hazardous drinking among females but not males. Female students with very high fear of victimization were more likely to report tobacco use. High and very high fear was also independently associated with marijuana use among female only.



CONCLUSIONS: Higher fear of victimization was associated with substance use among females but not male students. Public health and health care professionals should acknowledge fear of victimization as a potential risk factor for substance use, particularly among women.



