Pollak OH, D'Angelo EJ, Cha CB. Psychiatry Res. 2020; 286: e112839.
Department of Clinical Psychology, Teachers College, Columbia University, New York, USA. Electronic address: cbc2120@tc.columbia.edu.
32088507
Abstract
Nonsuicidal self-injury (NSSI) is a prevalent, concerning behavior among adolescents. Importantly, NSSI can serve a variety of functions. Some adolescents engage in NSSI to fulfill automatic or self-oriented functions (e.g., cutting to avoid internal negative states), whereas others engage in NSSI to serve social functions (e.g., cutting to communicate with others). This study tests whether self-reported reasons for engaging in NSSI, hereafter referred to as NSSI functions, predict NSSI thoughts and behaviors during and after hospitalization among adolescent psychiatric inpatients. Endorsement of both automatic and social NSSI functions, as well as positive and negative reinforcement subtypes, was assessed at hospital admission.
Language: en
Automatic function; NSSI functions; Self-harm; Self-injury; Social function; Suicide