|
Citation
|
Hershberger A, Argyriou E, Cyders M. Addict. Behav. 2020; 105: e106325.
|
Affiliation
|
Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis, 402 North Blackford St., Indianapolis, IN, 46202, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32092474
|
Abstract
|
Research suggests that electronic nicotine delivery system (ENDS) use is associated with other substance use in adolescents; however, the magnitude of this association and whether this differs between adolescents and adults is not yet well understood. This meta-analysis aimed to quantify the extent to which ENDS use is associated with alcohol and marijuana use among adolescents and to compare the odds across adolescent samples and a comparison group of adult samples. A comprehensive literature review was conducted examining the relationship between ENDS use and alcohol (adolescent k = 40 from 19 independent studies; adult k = 35 from 12 independent studies) and marijuana (adolescent k = 24 from 14 independent studies; adult k = 6 from 3 independent studies) use. Adolescents who use ENDS had greater odds of reporting co-occurring alcohol use (OR = 4.50, p < .001), particularly binge drinking (OR = 4.51), and marijuana use (OR = 6.04, p < .001) than adolescent who did not use ENDS. Adults who use ENDS were also more likely to use alcohol (OR = 1.57, p < .001) and marijuana (OR = 2.04, p < .001) than those who did not use ENDS. ENDS use was associated with significantly greater odds of alcohol use (log odds ratio; LOR = 0.96 (OR = 2.61), p < .001) and a trend of greater marijuana use (LOR = 0.93 (OR = 2.53), p = 0.08) in adolescents than in adults. Effects were large in adolescents and small in adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Alcohol; Electronic nicotine delivery system; Marijuana; Substance use