|
Citation
|
Simpson S, Eze J. BJPsych Bull 2020; ePub(ePub): 1-7.
|
Affiliation
|
Epidemiology Research Unit (Inverness Campus), Scotland's Rural College, Inverness, UK.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Royal College of Psychiatrists)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32090727
|
Abstract
|
AIMS AND METHOD: To characterise police involvement with those detained under place of safety legislation and determine factors associated with admission to hospital. Place of safety referrals over a 1-year period were identified retrospectively and evaluated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide; psychiatry and law; risk assessment; self-harm; service users