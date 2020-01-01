|
Cheung S, Woo J, Maes MS, Zai CC. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 423-438.
Neurogenetics Section, Tanenbaum Centre for Pharmacogenetics, Molecular Brain Science, Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Canada; Division of Brain and Therapeutics, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Canada; Institute of Medical Science, University of Toronto, Canada; Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto, Canada; Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University, Boston, MA, USA. Electronic address: Clement.zai@camh.ca.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
PMID
32090769
BACKGROUND: Suicide results in over 800,000 deaths every year, making it a major public health concern worldwide. It is highly complex, with genetic and environmental influences. Epigenetic mechanisms, including DNA methylation, miRNA, and histone modifications, could explain the complex interplay of environmental risk factors with genetic risk factors in the emergence of suicidal behavior.
DNA methylation; Epigenetics; Histone modifications; Suicidal ideation/behavior; Suicide completion/attempt; miRNA