SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Cheung S, Woo J, Maes MS, Zai CC. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 423-438.

Affiliation

Neurogenetics Section, Tanenbaum Centre for Pharmacogenetics, Molecular Brain Science, Campbell Family Mental Health Research Institute, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, Canada; Division of Brain and Therapeutics, Department of Psychiatry, University of Toronto, Canada; Institute of Medical Science, University of Toronto, Canada; Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, University of Toronto, Canada; Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, Harvard University, Boston, MA, USA. Electronic address: Clement.zai@camh.ca.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jad.2020.01.040

PMID

32090769

Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide results in over 800,000 deaths every year, making it a major public health concern worldwide. It is highly complex, with genetic and environmental influences. Epigenetic mechanisms, including DNA methylation, miRNA, and histone modifications, could explain the complex interplay of environmental risk factors with genetic risk factors in the emergence of suicidal behavior.

METHODS: Here, we review the literature on suicide epigenetics over the past 10 years.

RESULTS: There has been significant progress in the field of suicide epigenetics, with emerging findings in the brain-derived neurotrophic factor and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis genes. LIMITATIONS: Studying patient subgroups is needed in order to extract more comparable and reproducible epigenetic findings in suicide.

CONCLUSIONS: It is crucial to consider suicidal patients or suicide victims' distal and proximal past history e.g., early-life adversity and psychiatric disorder in epigenetic studies of suicidality.

Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.


Language: en

Keywords

DNA methylation; Epigenetics; Histone modifications; Suicidal ideation/behavior; Suicide completion/attempt; miRNA

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print