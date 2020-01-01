|
Rugo KF, Tabares JV, Crowell SE, Baucom BR, Rudd MD, Bryan CJ. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 333-341.
National Center for Veterans Studies, The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Department of Psychology, The University of Utah, Salt Lake City, UT, USA.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32090757
BACKGROUND: Military suicide rates have risen across all service branches, with the overall rate surpassing that of the general population for the first time in history in 2008. Service members with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) are at a substantially higher risk for suicidal ideation, suicide attempts, and death by suicide than their peers without PTSD. While the link between PTSD and suicide is well established in the literature, less is known about the precise nature of that connection. Several constructs have been implicated as potential mediators of this relation, such as depression, alcohol use, suicidal cognitions, and sleep disturbance. Yet, to our knowledge, these constructs have never been examined simultaneously in a single model to determine mediational influence for suicide risk among soldiers with PTSD.
Fluid vulnerability theory; Military; PTSD; Posttraumatic stress disorder; Suicide