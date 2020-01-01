|
Citation
|
Djelantik AAAMJ, Smid GE, Mroz A, Kleber RJ, Boelen PA. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 146-156.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Clinical Psychology, Utrecht University, 3508 TC Utrecht, Utrecht, 80140, The Netherlands; Arq Psychotrauma Expert Group, Diemen, The Netherlands; Foundation Centrum '45, Diemen, The Netherlands.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32090736
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Previous research has indicated that one out of ten naturally bereaved individuals develops prolonged grief disorder (PGD). Less is known about the prevalence of PGD following unnatural deaths, such as accidents, disasters, suicides, or homicides. The aim of this study was to compute the pooled prevalence of PGD and to determine possible causes of its varied estimates.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Bereavement; Disorder; Humans; Meta-analysis; PGD; Prevalence; Prolonged grief; Trauma; Traumatic; Violent