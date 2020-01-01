SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li Y, Shi X, McReynolds LS, Tang H, Chen H, Wang T, Zhang Y, Geng F, Fan F, Hoven CW. J. Affect. Disord. 2020; 265: 139-145.

Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, New York State Psychiatric Institute, Columbia University, New York, USA.

10.1016/j.jad.2020.01.038

32090735

BACKGROUND: The association between parent-child depression following disasters has been well documented. However, longitudinal studies of posttraumatic depression using parent-child dyadic are scarce. This study aimed to investigate inter-related effects between parent and child depression, as well as predictors of depressive symptoms, in a large sample of Wenchuan earthquake survivors.

METHODS: Data are from the Wenchuan Earthquake Adolescent Health Cohort (WEAHC) Study that included 685 parent-child dyads exposed to the earthquake. Depression was assessed with the Self-Rating Depression Scale (for parents) and Depression Self-Rating Scale for Children, at 12 (T12m) and 18 months (T18m) post-earthquake. Longitudinal actor-partner interdependence models (APIMs) were employed to examine depression within dyads. Predictors of depressive symptoms were assessed by the cart algorithm throughout the 6-month follow-up.

RESULTS: Adjusting for earthquake exposure and previous depressive symptoms, parents' depression at 12 months predicted children's depressive symptoms at 18 months, and vice versa (β = 0.14 for parents and β = 0.12 for children). Psychomotor retardation in parents, and dysphoria/social isolation and positive affect in children were identified as crucial screening indicators identifying parents and children at increased risk for depression.

CONCLUSION: A bidirectional association was found between parent and child depression following a mass disaster. Both parent and child depression status should be examined when implementing interventions to identify and treat depression in earthquake survivors.

Depression; Earthquake; Longitudinal APIMs; Parent-adolescent dyads; Post-disaster mental health; Posttraumatic depression

