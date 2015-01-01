SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hughes MH, Smith M, Brown TC, Glidden MD. J. Correct. Health Care 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Affiliation

Department of Criminal Justice, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, AR, USA.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, National Commission on Correctional Health Care (USA), Publisher SAGE Publishing)

DOI

10.1177/1078345819897925

PMID

32089051

Abstract

Research has determined that female inmates experience distinctive challenges both during and after incarceration. There has been little empirical inquiry, however, into the gendered nature of medical health care needs and treatment postrelease. The purpose of this study, therefore, is to examine the differences between male and female inmates with regard to chronic illness diagnoses and health care receipt during reentry. This was done using a subsample of 763 inmates who participated in the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative multisite impact evaluation who specifically mentioned a need for medical health care treatment.

RESULTS of multivariate analyses showed gendered differences for both chronic illness diagnoses and medical treatment receipt postrelease, thus highlighting potential implications for correctional health care policy and resource distribution.


Language: en

Keywords

SVORI; chronic illness; gendered health needs; medical treatment receipt; reentry

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print