Abstract

Forests are important dynamic systems which are widely affected by fire worldwide. Due to the complexity and non-linearity of the forest fire problem, employing hybrid evolutionary algorithms is a logical task to achieve a reliable approximation of this environmental threat. Three fuzzy-metaheuristic ensembles, based on adaptive neuro-fuzzy inference systems (ANFIS) incorporated with genetic algorithm (GA), particle swarm optimization (PSO), and differential evolution (DE) evolutionary algorithms are used to produce the forest fire susceptibility map (FFSM) of a fire-prone region in Iran. A sensitivity analysis is also executed to evaluate the effectiveness of the proposed ensembles in terms of time and complexity. The results revealed that all models produce FFSMs with acceptable accuracy. However, the superiority of the GA-ANFIS was shown in both recognizing the pattern (AUROC train = 0.912 and Error = 0.1277) and predicting unseen fire events (AUROC test = 0.850 and Error = 0.1638). The optimized structures of the proposed GA-ANFIS and PSO-ANFIS ensembles could be good alternatives to traditional forest fire predictive models, and their FFSMs can be promisingly used for future planning and decision making in the proposed area.



