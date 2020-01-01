Abstract

To understand the injury severity of bicyclists and motorcyclists in single vehicle collisions, we performed a retrospective analysis of forensic autopsy cases of 25 motorcyclists and 14 bicyclists performed from 1999 to 2018. Collision details, injury characteristics, and involvement of alcohol were examined. The injury severity between bicyclists and motorcyclists was compared. The average age of victims was 62.3 years. All motorcyclists and no bicyclists wore a helmet. Motorcyclists had more severe injuries than bicyclists (mean Injury Severity Score of 42 and 27, respectively). The motorcyclists had more severe chest injuries but fewer severe facial injuries than bicyclists, owing to the difference in collision velocity or rate of helmet use (p < 0.05). Alcohol was present in the blood of 52.0% of bicyclists but no motorcyclists. The mean blood alcohol concentration of these bicyclists was 1.59 mg/mL. The bicyclists under the influence of alcohol had more severe injuries to neck and upper extremities than non-drunken bicyclists (p < 0.05). Our results may be useful for determining the cause of death and reconstructing the mechanisms of fatal injuries in bicyclists and motorcyclists.



