INTRODUCTION: The three 'advised' suicide methods are helium asphyxiation, voluntarily stop eating and drinking and the use of a deadly dose of medication such as barbiturates. The aim of this study was to analyse the number of suicides resulting from barbiturate overdose and examine the influence of publications and internet on this suicide method in the two larger cities of the Netherlands.



METHODS: Data of suicides by medication and drugs overdose were extracted from the electronic registration systems of the forensic physicians of the district of Amsterdam and Rotterdam over the period 1 January 2006-31 December 2017. We analysed whether or not the number of suicides using barbiturate overdose has significantly risen since 2013. This was the year 'right-to-die-organisations' informed individuals about this method and a book was published describing this as a humane death. In addition, a regression analysis was used to examine which factors predict a suicide resulting from barbiturate overdose.



RESULTS: A total of 553 overdose suicides were identified and 91 suicides resulting from barbiturate overdose were included for further evaluation. During 2013-2017 there were significantly (p < 0.00) more suicides resulting from barbiturate overdose compared to 2007-2012. Individuals using barbiturate overdose to die by suicide were significantly (p < 0.00) older than those using other medication and drugs (65 years compared to 55 years respectively). 48% of these cases were male. In barbiturate suicides, information sources (books or information on the internet, p < 0.01) and the presence of family during suicide (p < 0.00) occurred significantly more often than in suicides resulting from other medication and/or drugs overdose. The odds for barbiturate suicides were 4.8 higher (CI 2.6-9.2) after 2013 compared to before 2013 after correction for age, sex, city and postmortem toxicology results.



DISCUSSION: Our data showed a rise in suicides resulting from barbiturate overdose whereas the total number of inhabitants and suicides resulting from medication overdose has remained more or less constant. Easy access of information or medication through the internet and 'right-to-die-organisations' may have directly impacted the rise in suicides resulting from an overdose of barbiturates. To our knowledge this is the first study analysing the rise of barbiturate suicides and the influence of media in published literature.



