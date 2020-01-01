|
Citation
Kuchewar SV, Bhosle SH, Shrigiriwar MB, Padole TO. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2020; 70: e101915.
Affiliation
Department of Forensic Medicine, Shri Vasantrao Naik Government Medical College, Yavatmal, Maharashtra State, 445001 , India.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
32090970
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Custody-related death is an internationally key sensitive issue with respect to Human Rights. The causes of death and associated factors in this vulnerable population vary according to country and region. The present study attempted to analyze the different causes of custody-related deaths and associated factors and identify the areas of intervention for prevention of such deaths. MATERIAL AND METHODS: This retrospective study was conducted using files of custody-related deaths in the Department of Forensic Medicine of Shri V. N. Government Medical College, Yavatmal, Maharashtra State (India). A total of 108 cases were autopsied by the Department during the period of 2000-2018. We used a pre-formed proforma to extract data from files of these cases; the data obtained tabulated and coded in to charts, following which they were analyzed in detail.
Language: en
Keywords
Custody-related deaths; India; National human rights commission; Natural causes; Unnatural causes