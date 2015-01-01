|
Citation
|
Mowen TJ, Boman JH. Justice Q. 2019; 36(5): 841-869.
|
Affiliation
|
Thomas J. Mowen is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology at Bowling Green State University. His research explores the impact of punishment on families and youth as well as the role and importance of family within the reentry process. John Boman is an Assistant Professor at Bowling Green State University in the Department of Sociology. His research is primarily focused on developmental issues, peers and social relationships through the life-course, and theory.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Academy of Criminal Justice Sciences, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32089588
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
A large body of prior research has demonstrated a clear link between family support and desistance from substance use during reentry. Emerging research also suggests that family conflict may play an independent role in this process. Accordingly, this study moves towards an understanding of how baseline between-individual differences in both family support and conflict prior to release interact with within-individual change in the respective constructs to affect substance use during the reentry time period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
family; life-course criminology; longitudinal modeling; prisoner reentry