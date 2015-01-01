SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Orui M, Tanaka E, Maeda M, Yagi J, Kondo K, Nomura K, Ito H, Ohira T, Inoue A, Tsutsumi A. Nippon Koshu Eisei Zasshi 2020; 67(2): 101-110.

災害時のメンタルヘルスと自殺予防

(Copyright © 2020, Nippon Koshu Eisei Zasshi)

10.11236/jph.67.2_101

32092726

Based on the research results and experiences of experts who supported the Great East Japan Earthquake, we summarized the points to be considered that contribute to mental health and suicide prevention in the event of a disaster.

The target of support and the priority of the support method vary depending on the timing and stage of the disaster. Attention should be paid to both evacuation and cancellation of evacuation orders due to the disaster. It is necessary to perform target segmentation and deliver necessary support at the required timing.

Note that objects or themes that really need help may not be revealed. It has been observed that the damage to children and mothers born after the earthquake and the risk of dementia for the elderly also increase. It is necessary to give consideration not only to the victims, but also to the mental health of local government officials and health care and welfare staff who support them. It has been found that suicide rates are high not only in evacuation areas but also in areas where evacuation orders are canceled.

Comprehensive and long-term support is needed, from education and employment support to social roles and support, and it is necessary from ordinary times to build a cross-sectoral network that is not limited to healthcare professionals.

The more critical the situation, the more familiar you can use. It is necessary to mitigate damage through education, training, and networking during normal times.


Language: ja

大震災の支援に当たった専門家による研究成果と経験に基づき，災害時のメンタルヘルスと自殺予防に資する留意点についてまとめた。
支援の対象と支援方法の重点は，被災からの時期・段階によって変化する。とくに被災による避難時と避難指示解除時はともに留意が必要である。対象のセグメンテーションを行い，必要な支援を必要なタイミングで届ける必要がある。
真に支援が必要な対象やテーマは表出されない場合があることに留意する。震災後に生まれた子どもや母親の被害，高齢者の認知症リスクも増えることが観察されている。被災者だけではなく，その支援を行う自治体職員や保健医療福祉職員のメンタルヘルスにも配慮する必要がある。避難地区だけでなく避難指示解除地区においても自殺率が高いという知見も得られている。
教育や就労支援，社会的役割やサポートまで，総合的・長期的な支援が必要で，保健医療関係者だけではない分野横断的なネットワークの構築が平時から必要である。
危機的な状況であるほど，なじんだ手段しか使えない。平時からの教育・訓練・ネットワーク化で被害の緩和を図っていく必要がある。

