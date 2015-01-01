Abstract

Based on the research results and experiences of experts who supported the Great East Japan Earthquake, we summarized the points to be considered that contribute to mental health and suicide prevention in the event of a disaster.



The target of support and the priority of the support method vary depending on the timing and stage of the disaster. Attention should be paid to both evacuation and cancellation of evacuation orders due to the disaster. It is necessary to perform target segmentation and deliver necessary support at the required timing.



Note that objects or themes that really need help may not be revealed. It has been observed that the damage to children and mothers born after the earthquake and the risk of dementia for the elderly also increase. It is necessary to give consideration not only to the victims, but also to the mental health of local government officials and health care and welfare staff who support them. It has been found that suicide rates are high not only in evacuation areas but also in areas where evacuation orders are canceled.



Comprehensive and long-term support is needed, from education and employment support to social roles and support, and it is necessary from ordinary times to build a cross-sectoral network that is not limited to healthcare professionals.



The more critical the situation, the more familiar you can use. It is necessary to mitigate damage through education, training, and networking during normal times.

Language: ja