Abstract

Sharing the use of a bicycle in China has changed people's daily travel modes. Existing studies mainly explored the factors affecting individuals' initial intentions to start using a shared bicycle, but few looked at the likelihood that a user would continue using one. Based on a post-acceptance model of information system (IS) continuance, this investigation proposed a research model to investigate factors influencing riders' intentions to continued usage of shared bikes. Analysis involved structural equation modeling (SEM) and fuzzy-set qualitative comparative analysis (fsQCA) on data from 376 shared bicycle riders. The results from SEM showed that perceived usefulness, service quality, riders' habits, overall satisfaction and the nature of the weather were the most important factors positively influencing users' intentions to continue bike sharing. The results from fsQCA showed that six combinations of these variables were sufficient to explain continued usage. The conclusions of this study can be useful for operators to improve shared bicycle services.

Language: en