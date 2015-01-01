U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Rocky Mountain Mental Illness, Research, Education and Clinical Center for Suicide Prevention, Aurora, Colorado (Hoffmire); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora (Hoffmire); U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention, Canandaigua, New York (Barth); Department of Epidemiology and Injury Control Research Center, West Virginia University School of Public Health, Morgantown (Barth, Bossarte).

Abstract