Hoffmire CA, Barth SK, Bossarte RM. Psychiatr. Serv. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Rocky Mountain Mental Illness, Research, Education and Clinical Center for Suicide Prevention, Aurora, Colorado (Hoffmire); Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora (Hoffmire); U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Veterans Integrated Service Network 2 Center of Excellence for Suicide Prevention, Canandaigua, New York (Barth); Department of Epidemiology and Injury Control Research Center, West Virginia University School of Public Health, Morgantown (Barth, Bossarte).
(Copyright © 2020, American Psychiatric Association)
32089080
OBJECTIVE: The Department of Veterans Affairs and Department of Defense Mortality Data Repository (MDR) compiles National Death Index records for all veterans and military service members. This study aimed to compare MDR findings with those from a preexisting data source.
Suicide; surveillance; veterans issues