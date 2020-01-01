Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Victorian ED data show increased presentations for anxiety and depression in children. We aimed to determine parent-reported factors contributing to these presentations.



METHODS: Qualitative study with parents of children and young people aged 0-17 years who attended one of four EDs across Victoria between October 2017 and September 2018 and received a primary diagnosis of anxiety or depression (excluding self-harm or suicide attempt). Eligible parents completed semi-structured phone interviews, which were audio-recorded and transcribed. Transcripts were coded and qualitatively analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Seventy parents completed interviews. The average age of children and young people was 14 years (standard deviation 2.4) and 63% (n = 44) identified as female. Thirty (43%) children received a primary diagnosis of depression, compared to 40 (57%) children who received a primary diagnosis of anxiety. The majority of respondents were mothers (n = 59; 84%). Key themes as to why families presented to EDs included: listening to trusted professionals, desperation, a feeling of no alternative, respecting their child's need to feel safe and to rule out a potentially serious medical condition.



CONCLUSIONS: Parents bring their children to the ED for many reasons. Policy makers, managers and clinicians should work with parents to develop alternative approaches that provide families with community-based support, particularly for younger children and after hours, in order to provide an appropriate source of care for children and young people with anxiety and depression.



© 2020 Australasian College for Emergency Medicine.

Language: en