Abstract

Mobile phone use while driving has become one of the leading causes of traffic accidents and poses a significant threat to public health. This study investigated the impact of speech-based texting and handheld texting (two difficulty levels in each task) on car-following performance in terms of time headway and collision avoidance capability; and further examined the relationship between time headway increase strategy and the corresponding accident frequency. Fifty-three participants completed the car-following experiment in a driving simulator. A Generalized Estimating Equation method was applied to develop the linear regression model for time headway and the binary logistic regression model for accident probability. The results of the model for time headway indicated that drivers adopted compensation behavior to offset the increased workload by increasing their time headway by 0.41 and 0.59 s while conducting speech-based texting and handheld texting, respectively. The model results for the rear-end accident probability showed that the accident probability increased by 2.34 and 3.56 times, respectively, during the use of speech-based texting and handheld texting tasks. Additionally, the greater the deceleration of the lead vehicle, the higher the probability of a rear-end accident. Further, the relationship between time headway increase patterns and the corresponding accident frequencies showed that all drivers' compensation behaviors were different, and only a few drivers increased their time headway by 60% or more, which could completely offset the increased accident risk associated with mobile phone distraction. The findings provide a theoretical reference for the formulation of traffic regulations related to mobile phone use, driver safety education programs, and road safety public awareness campaigns. Moreover, the developed accident risk models may contribute to the development of a driving safety warning system.

