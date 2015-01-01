|
Citation
|
Herrera-Gómez F, García-Mingo M, Alvarez FJ. Subst. Abuse Treat. Prev. Policy 2020; 15(1): 18.
|
Affiliation
|
CEIm, Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valladolid - Sanidad de Castilla y León, Valladolid, Spain. alvarez@med.uva.es.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32093743
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Driving under the influence of alcohol, illicit drugs and certain medicines is not allowed worldwide. Roadside drug testing is considered an important tool for determining such behavior. In Spain, mandatory roadside oral fluid drug testing is carried out regularly. The aim of this study was to determine the prevalence of benzodiazepines and benzodiazepines in combination with other drugs in drivers, examine benzodiazepine concentrations in drivers, and analyze the association of these factors with age and sex.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automobile driving; Benzodiazepines; Driving under the influence; Drug prescription; Oral fluid; Psychotropic drugs; Saliva; Street drug testing; Substance abuse detection