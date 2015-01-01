Abstract

The incidence of acute poisonings has increased in recent years and constitutes approximately 2% of the services provided by the Emergency Department currently.The objective of this study is to describe the frequency and characteristics of the intoxications treated at the Central University Hospital of Asturias during 2015 from biochemical-analytical, epidemiological and medical-legal perspectives. We conducted a retrospective study and a descriptive analysis of the clinical and sociodemographic variables included in the acute intoxication (AI) protocol at the national level. This hospital treated 2,478 cases of acute poisoning, representing 2.3% of the emergencies treated and corresponding to an incidence of 764 cases/100,000 inhabitants/year with an age ranging from under 1 year to over 80 years. The average age of the patients was 43.6 (SD = 16.6) years. Of these patients, 59.4% were males with an average age of 44 (SD = 16.8) years, and women represented 43.1% with an average age of 42.8 (SD = 16.5) years. These intoxications have a frequency of 47.2% during the weekend, while 37.4% occur between June and September. Acute voluntary intoxication is the most frequent intentionality, corresponding to 83.2% of the cases. We must point out that the medical records register 16.8% of the cases as suicide attempts. Ethanol and benzodiazepines are the most commonly-used toxics. These intoxications are treated in the Emergency Department without requiring hospitalization and have a very low mortality rate.

Language: es



La incidencia de las intoxicaciones agudas ha aumentado en los últimos años, y actualmente constituye aproximadamente el 2% de las atenciones sanitarias llevadas a cabo por los Servicios de Urgencias.El objetivo de este estudio es describir la frecuencia y características de las intoxicaciones atendidas en el Hospital Universitario Central de Asturias durante el año 2015 desde la perspectiva bioquímica-analítica, epidemiológica y médico-legal. Se realizó un estudio retrospectivo y un análisis descriptivo de las variables clínicas y sociodemográficas incluidas en el protocolo de intoxicación aguda a nivel nacional. Este hospital atendió 2478 casos de intoxicaciones agudas representando el 2,3% de las urgencias atendidas y que corresponde a una incidencia de 764 casos/100000 habitantes/año con un rango de edad de menores de 1 año a mayores de 80 años. La edad media de los pacientes atendidos fue de 43,6 (DE = 16,6) años. El 59,4% de los pacientes eran varones con una edad media de 44 (DE = 16,8) años, las mujeres representaban el 43,1% y su edad media era de 42,8 (DE = 16,5) años. El 47,2% de estas intoxicaciones ocurren durante el fin de semana y el 37,4% se dan entre junio y septiembre. La intencionalidad más frecuente es la intoxicación aguda voluntaria correspondiente al 83,2% de los casos. Cabe destacar que el 16,8% de los casos están referenciados en su historia clínica como intentos de suicidio. Los tóxicos más empleados son el etanol y las benzodiacepinas. Estas intoxicaciones son resueltas en el Servicio de Urgencias sin requerir ingreso hospitalario y poseen una tasa de mortalidad muy baja.



Palabras clave



Intoxicación aguda; Epidemiología; Toxicología; Intento suicidio; Intoxicación medicamentosa:; Intoxicación alcohólica; Intoxicación por drogas abuso

Language: es