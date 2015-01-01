|
Citation
|
Levitch CF, McConathey E, Aghvinian M, Himmelstein M, Lipton ML, Zimmerman ME. J. Int. Neuropsychol. Soc. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Psychology, Fordham University, Bronx, NY, USA.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Cambridge University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32098640
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Soccer is the most popular sport worldwide and is the only sport where athletes purposely use their head to deflect the ball during play, termed "heading" the ball. These repetitive head impacts (RHI) are associated with worse neuropsychological function; however, factors that can increase risk of injury following exposure to such head impacts have been largely unexamined. The present study provided a novel examination of the modifying role of sleep on the relationship between RHI exposure and neuropsychological function in college-age soccer players.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Brain injuries; Cognition; Repetitive head impacts; Risk factors; Sleep; Soccer