|
Citation
|
Diviani N, Zanini C, Jaks R, Brach M, Gemperli A, Rubinelli S. Patient Educ. Couns. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Affiliation
|
Department of Health Sciences and Medicine, University of Lucerne, Frohburgstrasse 3, 6002 Lucerne, Switzerland; Swiss Paraplegic Research, Guido A. Zäch Strasse 4, 6207 Nottwil, Switzerland.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32098740
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: To examine the information seeking behavior and health literacy of caregivers of individuals living with spinal cord injury in Switzerland and their impact on the caregiving experience.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Caregiver burden; Caregiver outcomes; Family caregivers; Health literacy; Information seeking; Paraplegia; Tetraplegia