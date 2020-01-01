Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of the study was to evaluate the impact of inertial training on upper and lower extremity strength in the elderly. The study also assessed the influence of inertial training on their independence, balance, and speed and quality of gait.



METHODS: Twenty physically inactive older residents of a nursing home (6 women and 14 men; age, 76.7 ± 8.77 years) were randomized to a training (T; n = 10) or control group (C; n = 10). The T group performed inertial training twice a week for 6 weeks using a Cyklotren inertial device. Each training session included 12 exercise sets involving the elbow and knee flexor and extensor muscles (3 sets per single muscle group). The training loads were 10 and 20 kg for the upper and lower extremities, respectively. Before and after training, the maximum force of trained muscles was evaluated under training conditions. Functional tests were also completed.



RESULTS: Participants from the T group had significantly increased (37.1-69.1%) elbow and knee flexor and extensor muscle strength. Improvement in upper and lower limb strength in non-specific conditions was also noted; 23.3% and 40.6%, respectively. Functional abilities improved significantly in the T group (Tinetti balance test: 29%, Tinetti gait tests: 18.6%, and gait speed (8-Foot Up-and-Go): 12.8%), while remaining unchanged in C.



CONCLUSION: We strongly recommend a daily routine of inertial training for older adults. Benefits from inertial training can reduce the risk of falls and increase the safety and independence of the elderly.



© 2020 Naczk et al.

Language: en