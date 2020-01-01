Abstract

PURPOSE: The protection motivation theory (PMT) is a common framework understanding the use of protective behaviors. The aim of this study was to assess the predictors of fall protective behaviors among community-dwelling older adults, Iran.



METHODS: The cross-sectional study was conducted in Qom, Iran, from May to October 2018. Three hundred older people were selected from retirement centers via stratified sampling method. Data were collected by a questionnaire containing items on socio-demographic information, Falls Behavioral (FaB) Scale, and PMT constructs scale. Data analysis was performed using descriptive statistics and structural equation modeling.



RESULTS: The mean (SD) age of the participants was 64.6 (5.5) and the majority were male (77.7%). Level of perceived fall threat was lower than perceived efficacy of fall protective behaviors. There was a significant relationship between protection motivation and fall protective behaviors (β= 0.515, t-value= 13.650). Coping appraisals (β= 0.409, t-value= 7.352) and fear (β= 0.194, t-value= 2.462) were associated with motivation. The model explained approximately 27% of the variance in fall protective behaviors. The goodness of fit index of 0.48 indicating the model good fit.



CONCLUSION: The results indicated that protection motivation, coping appraisals and reasonable fear are considered as the strongest predictors of fall protective behaviors among older people. The results can help health care providers to develop appropriate interventions to fall prevention among older people.



